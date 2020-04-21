Monsta X’s label shuts down dating rumours of Kihyun and WSJN’s Bona

The fans of K-Pop groups Monsta X and WSJN were left surprised on Tuesday morning when it was revealed that Kihyun of MX is dating for WSJN's Bona. The reports suggested that they have been together for five years and have kept it a secret. But, their label Starship Entertainment has addressed the reports stating that there is no truth of the news.

Both belong to the same label and the label stated their all the rumours are false. “Kihyun and Bona are just a senior and junior of the same agency. It is not true that they dated for five years or went on a trip together,” the rep said (via Soompi).

Monsta X is currently gearing up for their comeback album 'Fantastia X' which is releasing in May.

