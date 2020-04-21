Monsta X’s label shuts down dating rumours of Kihyun and WSJN’s Bona

The fans of K-Pop groups Monsta X and WSJN were left surprised on Tuesday morning when it was revealed that Kihyun of MX is dating for WSJN's Bona. The reports suggested that they have been together for five years and have kept it a secret. But, their label Starship Entertainment has addressed the reports stating that there is no truth of the news.
Monsta X is currently gearing up for their comeback album 'Fantastia X' which is releasing in May.
ALSO READ: Monsta X set for May comeback with their album ‘Fantasia X’
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply