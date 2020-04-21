Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi think he wears his mother’s Kurta

Karan Johar certainly has two tiny bullies at his home! They call him fat, do not hesitate to troll his dancing skills and are not even very pleased with the films he has made. To top it, it does not even look like they have a very high regard for their father's fashion sense!

Remember the time Yash and Roohi thought KJo owned really stupid sunglasses? This time, they got hold of a black kurta owned by him and thought it belonged to their grandmother Hiroo Johar!

In a video, they're seen having a banter. "Excuse me, what is this you all are holding," Karan asks the kids. "Mumma's Kurta," they answer. Ooh, such a disheartening feeling when a Manish Malhotra creation is mistaken to be his mom's Kurta! "This is not Mumma's Kurta. This is dada's Kurta! Dada's friend Manish Malhotra has made for me, Karan chuckles. However, the twins are just not in a mood to agree! Roohi even waves a super cold bye before she leaves. LOL!

View this post on Instagram

Now they think I am wearing my mothers clothes!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #season2 #toodles #weareback

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 20, 2020 at 3:57am PDT

"Now they think I am wearing my mothers clothes!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #season2 #toodles #weareback," Karan wrote, sharing the video. Watch it below!

Funnily enough, many of his friends agree to the kids. "To be fair.. so do I sometimes," wrote Farah Khan, in the comments section. Manish Malhotra himself also dropped a handful of emojis.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results