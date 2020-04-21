Ekta Kapoor shares her experience and insights on when she visited the Harvard and Boston University

Ekta is no doubt a trailblazer and her path to success has been something worth celebrating, every time. Ekta tops the list for visionaries who bring change in the society through their own mediums. The content Czarina is popular and highly celebrated across all three platforms namely, television, OTT, and cinema for the path-breaking content she brings. The producer shares a throwback video of the time when she went to Harvard University to undertake a course and interacted with the students!

The producer shares a throwback video for a time when she visited Harvard University and wrote, "In 2013 I went for the #OPM COURSE AT @harvard ! The students at Harvard got to know I was there n asked me for an interview ! Ths is a small clip! I learnt a lot ! So many case studies ! An amazing faculty n students that r owners of much larger businesses that I was surprised I got chosen!( I have to apply n they see if ur portfolio meets d criteria)! Living in d University n Boston was fun only one disappointment! Even though there were presidents n owners of Organizations of all over d world d ratio of women was surprisingly low maybe less than ten percent ! Reason many women cud not take such along break from home like their male counterparts cud"

