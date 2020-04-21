Mumbai Police turns Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy still into a meme, warns us to not step out!

The country is under a lock-down which is now extended till May 3. Apart from essential purposes and duties, all movements are restricted. However, a bunch of enthusiastic citizens will always find a way to sneak out of the house at any given excuse. For all of them, the Mumbai Police has just resorted to an Alia Bhatt meme!
They picked a still from Alia and Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, wherein she wears a sly smile. "That face when he says he is going out for a walk during lockdown," the meme reads. If you've watched the film, you would remember that she played a completely angry, young woman who'd often end up giving the other person a kick or two. "Abort mission. We repeat – Abort Mission," Mumbai Police's tweet read. We agree. Abort that plan of taking a walk!
Abort mission. We repeat – Abort Mission! #StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/vmZkFTXDbG
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2020
