Mumbai Police turns Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy still into a meme, warns us to not step out!

The country is under a lock-down which is now extended till May 3. Apart from essential purposes and duties, all movements are restricted. However, a bunch of enthusiastic citizens will always find a way to sneak out of the house at any given excuse. For all of them, the Mumbai Police has just resorted to an Alia Bhatt meme!

They picked a still from Alia and Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, wherein she wears a sly smile. "That face when he says he is going out for a walk during lockdown," the meme reads. If you've watched the film, you would remember that she played a completely angry, young woman who'd often end up giving the other person a kick or two. "Abort mission. We repeat – Abort Mission," Mumbai Police's tweet read. We agree. Abort that plan of taking a walk!

Abort mission. We repeat – Abort Mission! #StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/vmZkFTXDbG

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2020

Alia herself is spending the lock-down with the family, occasionally cooking, often lazing on the couch, playing with her cat, chilling with sister Shaheen Bhatt, reading and working out at home. Unless you want to come under the radar of the police, follow her footsteps

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results