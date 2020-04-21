Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares her secret DIY hair mask passed on from her maternal grandmother in a throwback video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is aptly addressed as the Desi Girl globally. Even though she has gone global with her career, she is not the one to forget her roots. She recently took to her Instagram to share a secret hair mask recipe made out of common ingredients present in the kitchen. Undoubtedly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has beautiful hair, and this remedy’s recipe has been passed on from her maternal grandmother to her mother, which eventually came to her. She posted a small video where she explained the details of it in a throwback video she did for Vogue magazine.

She posted it with the caption, “A few years ago I shared some DIY beauty hacks with @voguemagazine. Seems like a good time to dust these off to try during quarantine. This is a recipe for a hair treatment that my mom taught me, and her mom taught her. Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water. Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn’t smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual.”

We related to Priyanka Chopra Jonas the most when she said she’s getting hungry after looking at the ingredients.

