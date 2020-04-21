Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares her secret DIY hair mask passed on from her maternal grandmother in a throwback video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is aptly addressed as the Desi Girl globally. Even though she has gone global with her career, she is not the one to forget her roots. She recently took to her Instagram to share a secret hair mask recipe made out of common ingredients present in the kitchen. Undoubtedly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has beautiful hair, and this remedy’s recipe has been passed on from her maternal grandmother to her mother, which eventually came to her. She posted a small video where she explained the details of it in a throwback video she did for Vogue magazine.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Apr 20, 2020 at 12:34pm PDT
We related to Priyanka Chopra Jonas the most when she said she’s getting hungry after looking at the ingredients.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas soaks in the LA sun, reminds people of the light at the end of the tunnel
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply