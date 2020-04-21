Kiara Advani’s obsession with Cinderella goes all the way back to her childhood, here’s the proof

Kiara Advani has shared the cutest video of herself as a child, drinking water from her favourite mug and we can’t help but be in awe of her. The lockdown has given people the time to go through their old pictures and videos and our celebrities have been generous enough to share their favourite childhood moments on their social media accounts.

Kiara shared a video recently where she’s saying that her fetish for mugs and her obsession with Cinderella goes back to her childhood. She posted a video with the caption, “#thewonderyears doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani.. and my obsession with Cinderella”. This has got to be the cutest thing you come across today.

Take a look at her post.

View this post on Instagram

#thewonderyears ???????????????? doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani.. and my obsession with Cinderella ????????

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Apr 20, 2020 at 11:42pm PDT

Kiara Advani, on the work front, will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Laxmmi Bomb.

Also Read: Kiara Advani unveils her hidden talent as she stuns with her sketching skills

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results