Preeti Jhangiani shares throwback moments with Yash Chopra from Mohabbatein, Kim Sharma says she looked so ugly

Actress Preeti Jhangiani is going down the memory lane and found two pictures from the sets of her 2000 film Mohabbatein. The actress starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film was directed by Aditya Chopra.

In one of the pictures, Preeti Jhangian is seen striking a pose with filmmaker Yash Chopra, Kim Sharma and her mother Menka Jhangiani in Switzerland. In the second one, she is seen with Kim who is not very pleased with her picture.

Sharing the pictures on Tuesday, Preeti wrote, "Major throwback from the sets of Mohabbatein with the iconic Yash Chopra and all the Mamas!"

Kim Sharma commented: "Why I was so ugly."

View this post on Instagram

Major #throwback From the sets of #mohabbatein with the iconic #yashchopra and all the Mamas ! ???? @myswitzerlandin @yrf

A post shared by Preeti Jhangiani (@jhangianipreeti) on Apr 20, 2020 at 9:30pm PDT

​Mohabbatein marked the debut of Preeti Jhangiani and Kim Sharma alongside Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj and Jimmy Sheirgill.

ALSO READ: Kim Sharma is all smiles as she enjoys the sun and sea in a white bikini

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results