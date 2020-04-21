Kriti Sanon says she first wrote a poem for school crush in 9th grade

Actress Kriti Sanon is using her lockdown time by getting back to writing poems, a hobby she developed during her school days. Speaking to a daily, she revealed that she was inspired by her friend and started to write poems in the 9th grade. She admitted that she wrote her first poem for a school crush and it was a very childish one.

Kriti further revealed that she has written poems on various topics including tsunamic and one after her grandfather passed away. She said that she writes whatever she feels in the moment. She tries to express it in a beautiful way. Ever since she got into the industry, she never got time to pen down her thoughts since it requires a lot of thought. She said that acting has been her way of emoting her feelings.

She further said that even though she works in Bollywood, she prefers expressing her thoughts in English over Hindi as she sounds more poetic. She did admit that she has written some poems in Hindi and she will reveal in good time.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon’s MiMi and Sunny Kaushal’s Shiddat to have DIRECT-TO-DIGITAL release?

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results