Surbhi Chandna’s post-workout glow is Not to be missed!

Surbhi Chandna’s social media posts are like a breath of fresh air for her fans who just can’t seem to get enough of her. they have always been there to cheer her on ever since she played the role of Annika in Ishqbaaz. The actress has a massive fan-following for all the right reasons and her role as Dr. Ishaani in Sanjivani has only added more people to the lot. Throughout the lockdown, Surbhi has kept her fans entertained with her Instagram videos.

She makes sure to share how she has been spending her time during this lockdown. From household chores to cooking, to workout, to eating, she has been spending her time in the best way possible. She recently posted pictures of herself flaunting the post-workout glow and called it her favourite hour of the day.

Take a look at the pictures that she shared.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Apr 21, 2020 at 11:08pm PDT

We can only hope to be as excited as Surbhi Chandna, someday, when it comes to working out!

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna urges fans to stay in, shows how to have a perfect date at home

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results