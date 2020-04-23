Taapsee Pannu shares BTS videos of herself doing somersaults as punishment; says it was a sun activity during her childhood

With the nation under lockdown, actress Tappsee Pannu has become very active on social media. Of late the actress has been sharing some throwback pictures from her vacations and shoot days.

On Wednesday, Taapsee took to Instagram to share a BTS video from the sets of her 2018 film Soorma which also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi. In the video the actress can be seen doing somersaults as a punishment on the hockey pitch. The actress recalled that while on the hockey pitch it is considered a punishment, during her childhood it was a fun activity. Sharing the video, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "This one is from #Soorma . Ithe hockey world they call it ‘baajiyaan’ but when I was a kid we used to call this gulaatiyaan back home in Delhi. This is usually a punishment in hockey world but back home it used to be a fun activity. N me being the hyper active kid , had a lot of this ‘fun’ while growing up. It surely helped me to do this easily on set. Also my coach @sandeep_rebirth was always ready with this punishment for me if I missed the class ! Talk about method prep ! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost"

Taapsee, who was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh and played world's oldest sharp-shooter, will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's production venture Haseen Dillruba.

