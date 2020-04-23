Amid the lockdown, Surbhi Jyoti shares some of her most aesthetic looks

Surbhi Jyoti has clearly been missing dressing up and the make up for it, she has shared some of the best pictures from her previous photoshoots, giving us major fashion goals. Last seen in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka as Laila, Surbhi Jyoti has always been a fashionista. Posting pictures from her old photoshoots, the lockdown just got better after looking at her.
Take a look at the pictures that she shared.
View this post on Instagram
Thinking of travelling be like ???? @anusoru ???? @reshmaamerchant ???? @subisamuel ???? #lockdown2020
A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Apr 13, 2020 at 8:08am PDT
View this post on Instagram
This beautiful dress by @ananyaarora2013 @ananyaarora.label ???????? MUA @reshmaamerchant Love @subisamuel
A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Apr 15, 2020 at 6:27am PDT
View this post on Instagram
@anusoru ???? @subisamuel ???? @reshmaamerchant ???? @instagladucame ???? @rishiandsoujit ????
A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Apr 17, 2020 at 7:46am PDT
View this post on Instagram
@anusoru @reshmaamerchant @subisamuel @tejisinghofficial
A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Apr 21, 2020 at 9:10am PDT
Making us fall in love with her all over again, we can’t wait to see the next set of pictures shared by Surbhi.
