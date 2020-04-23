Amid the lockdown, Surbhi Jyoti shares some of her most aesthetic looks

Surbhi Jyoti has clearly been missing dressing up and the make up for it, she has shared some of the best pictures from her previous photoshoots, giving us major fashion goals. Last seen in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka as Laila, Surbhi Jyoti has always been a fashionista. Posting pictures from her old photoshoots, the lockdown just got better after looking at her.

The first look that she posted was in a black frilled gown, with a glossy eye makeup and let her hair down in soft waves. Her next look was with her dressed in a grey coloured wrap dress by Ananya Arora and we love how she had kept her makeup and accessories minimal with a statement necklace. The third look brought the summer feels in like no other. Dressed in an off-shoulder knotted top by Rishi and Soujit, Surbhi took her fashion to another level with this one. The last one is of her dressed in a maroon coloured jumpsuit with puffy sleeves and a low ponytail for hairdo. All her looks were styled by Anuradha Khurana.

Take a look at the pictures that she shared.

Thinking of travelling be like ???? @anusoru ???? @reshmaamerchant ???? @subisamuel ???? #lockdown2020

This beautiful dress by @ananyaarora2013 @ananyaarora.label ???????? MUA @reshmaamerchant Love @subisamuel

@anusoru ???? @subisamuel ???? @reshmaamerchant ???? @instagladucame ???? @rishiandsoujit ????

@anusoru @reshmaamerchant @subisamuel @tejisinghofficial

Making us fall in love with her all over again, we can’t wait to see the next set of pictures shared by Surbhi.

