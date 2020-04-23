Mithun Chakraborty’s father passes away at 95 in Mumbai while the actor is in Bengaluru

Mithun Chakraborty’s father breathed his last in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Basantakumar Chakraborty was 95 years of age and was ill for a very long time now, the cause of his death was renal failure. While the death took place in Mumbai, Mithun Chakraborty is stuck in Bengaluru amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

The veteran actor was in Bengaluru for shoot when the nationwide lockdown was imposed and is trying to get back to the city to perform the last rites. While travelling right now is not a considerable choice, he’s still trying to sort the permissions out for the same. Mithun’s eldest son, Mimoh is in Mumbai currently and is looking after the arrangements. No further details about the last rites have been announced as yet.

Team Bollywood Hungama extends their deepest condolences to Mithun Da and his family.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan to give an ode to THIS veteran actor in Coolie No. 1

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results