Mithun Chakraborty’s father passes away at 95 in Mumbai while the actor is in Bengaluru

Mithun Chakraborty’s father breathed his last in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Basantakumar Chakraborty was 95 years of age and was ill for a very long time now, the cause of his death was renal failure. While the death took place in Mumbai, Mithun Chakraborty is stuck in Bengaluru amid the Coronavirus lockdown.
Team Bollywood Hungama extends their deepest condolences to Mithun Da and his family.
