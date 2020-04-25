Yami Gautam’s throwback photo from her first day in school is the cutest thing you will see today

This lock-down is a good time to sit, find your old albums and surf through the pages, living good, old memories. That is how so many priceless throwback picture are found. Actor Yami Gautam took to Instagram to share a photo of herself going to the school for the first time, and it is adorable!

Unlike many other kids, Yami wasn't really reluctant or scared to go to the school! Instead, she is seen flashing a broad smile. "My first day to school ! I am sure I dint know what it meant but was just so excited to get dressed in uniform & see where mummy-papa taking me… and I continued with this enthusiasm forever, mostly , as I was told. Let life excite us at every moment ,,, no matter where it takes us ,, just believe, embrace it & keep walking #stayhome #staysafe," she writes.

We last saw Yami alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in Bala. She is next a part of the forthcoming romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny, co-starring Vikrant Massey.

