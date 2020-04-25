Throwback: When Aamir Khan stuck posters on Mumbai’s rickshaws to promote his film; watch video

When the Aamir Khan starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released in 1988 it turned out to be a hit at the box office. Recently, a video surfaced on social media, where we can see the hard work put in by the lead actor to promote the film.

The old video shows Aamir Khan sticking posters of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak at the back of an auto-rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai. The video also shows Aamir Khan's co-star from the film, Rajendranath Zutshi helping him.

The young Aamir Khan can be seen very happy after sticking the posters. Both the actors are seen sporting blue coloured clothes.

#AamirKhan and #RajZutshi used to personally go around and stick #QSQT posters on rickshaws around Mumbai to promote the movie #QayamatSeQayamatTak #Throwback #love #manavmanglani @_aamirkhan

Aamir Khan made his debut in a leading role in QSQT. The film also starred Juhi Chawla. The film directed by Mansoor Khan was a tragic love story about Aamir and Juhi's characters who fall in love despite their feuding families. QSQT was a modern take on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

