Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback photo from her Roam trip, plans to make a list of places she wants to visit

Taapsee Pannu is quite a travel-freak at heart. Right now, there's no way she can take a trip, but she is doing a good job recalling her old trips and the fond memories attached to them. On Instagram, she shared a throwback photo from her trip to Rome.

"One of those trips I just decided to take very impulsively. Rome. Was in my list since long time. I love seeing places which should either have beach, crystal blue water n good restaurants or should have a lot of history to know n study about and have a lot of good restaurants. Basically good restaurants is the basic common key here," she wrote.

True. Good local food is so important, you see. She also added how she took help of local apps to find places to explore. And while we can't make our long-awaited trips right now, she suggests we sit and make a list of all the places we want to visit. "I think it will be some till I experience the thrill of travelling again. But until then, we can make a list of all places in the world we want to see coz life is too short and we all have witnessed that it’s quite possible that things won’t be the same tomorrow," she added.

That's the perfect idea for the moment!

