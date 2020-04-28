Kanika Kapoor is set to offer blood for the plasma treatment to other COVID-19 patients, awaits the test results

Kanika Kapoor became quite the news after she tested positive for Coronavirus on March 20. The singer had returned from her trip to London and had attended multiple parties with honorary parliament members present there. However, Kanika Kapoor tested negative for Coronavirus after testing positive for the first five times. She recently took to her Instagram to break silence and gave a statement regarding her diagnosis.

In the statement, she revealed that every person she was in contact with, be it in the UK or India, has tested negative for COVID-19. She further said that she is spending some quality time with her parents in Lucknow. According to a recent discovery, the plasma of cured COVID-19 patients can be used to cure other patients. Kanika Kapoor has offered her plasma for the same and is awaiting the test results from the King George's Medical University.

In further development, she has been served notice by the police to head to the police station to give a written statement since she was charged with multiple IPC sections including Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

