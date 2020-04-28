Irrfan Khan hospitalized, condition stable

Actor extraordinaire Irrfan Khan, who has been battling a serious ailment for two years, seems to have had a relapse. According to sources, he was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday where his condition is said to be stable. “Though it’s too early to say anything,” one of his friends informs. “I’ve also just heard about his hospitalization. I am yet to get details.”

Apparently Irrfan has not been sharing health bulletins with his friends. “He doesn’t have close friends in the industry. None of us is really close to him, as in…sharing health reports or attending family gatherings. Irrfan’s closest friends are his buddies from before he became an actor,” says an industry pal.

A few days ago Irrfan’s beloved mother passed away and the fact that Irrfan couldn’t attend her last rites was a big blow to Irrfan. It could be the triggering point for his health’s current decline.

Irrfan, a friend of this writer has kept his distance from everyone who cares for him. He has instructed his devoted wife Sutapa to not share health bulletins with the media or well-wishers.

In an interaction during the release of Angrezi Medium, Irrfan had said, “It (the illness) was overwhelming with its suddenness. But then you form a rhythm and delete things irrelevant to you. The definition of necessary changes evolves. The past two years have been dramatic I would say rather than traumatic. I had bigger challenges than I have ever faced. But I realized bigger the challenges; life exposes you to the limitlessness of your capacity to endure them. You just need to learn to hear yourself your body and your mind.”

We wish a quick and complete recovery to one of the most brilliant actors and one of the nicest human beings in this film industry.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan loses his mother; his friends don’t know where he is

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results