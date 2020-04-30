Subhash Ghai says Rishi Kapoor’s demise is unbelievable and shocking

The void created by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is not one that can be filled. Among his longtime friends and colleagues who find it difficult to cope with this loss is Subhash Ghai. In a series of tweets, he called it a disaster and mourned the loss.

"It’s a disaster. Unbearable. . Shocking. unbelievable. my dearest friend for 40 years is no more. People call him #RISHI KAPOOR. I knew him #CHINTU My best friend. My best actor. my guide . Met him last at his home. A Man Of Undying energy gone. shocked RIP DOST. BYE," he wrote.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and the national lock-down, Kapoor will not get the good bye he otherwise would have, in the presence of colleagues, friends and thousands of fans. The family, in a statement, has also requested fans to respect the law. "Saddest part of life today. We can’t see the face of our best friend on his departure. CORONA CURSE ???? We all pray for peace of his pure noble soul from our souls at our home with my full family n each member of @MuktaArtsLtd @MuktaA2Cinemas @Whistling_Woods RIP #CHINTU," he added.

40 years ago, Ghai and Kapoor worked together in Karz, and their bond only grew stronger with time. "He was like my family… a younger brother n a friend .. I am not in a state to narrate any past stories today …. due to this lockdown … has not allowed me to even see his face for the last time . A friend with 40 years of bonding. I can’t express my grief even," Ghai concluded.

May Rishi Kapoor's soul rest in peace.

