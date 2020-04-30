Pictures: Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt break down moments before Rishi Kapoor’s cremation

Earlier this morning, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after battling leukeamia for the last two years. The entire Bollywood fraternity is in a state of shock at this major loss. Just a few days ago, Rishi was admitted to a hospital in town and now, the pictures of him just before his cremation have come in. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan are seen in the pictures.

It is surely heartbreaking to let another star go in less than a day’s time. Take a look at the pictures.

Also Read: Kapoor family releases a statement on Rishi Kapoor’s death, urges the fans to respect the laws enforced by the Government

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results