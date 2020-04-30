Kabir Khan reveals Irrfan Khan was left in tears after watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s scene in New York

Indian cinema bid farewell to Irrfan Khan, one of the finest talents ever seen in Indian cinema, on April 29, 2020 after a prolonged battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for colon infection before he breathed his last on Wednesday. Tributes have been pouring in from all across the world including Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities who remembered him for his craft.

Kabir Khan, who directed by Irrfan Khan in New York in 2009, reminisced about the time spent with him during the film’s shooting. He said that the shooting experience was interesting since they were stationed in US for 100 days. He said that the actor loved chatting with people. One day, he told Kabir that he had kept the atmosphere of the set really lively. Kabir said that the comment itself showcased that he was such a nice person. The filmmaker further said that there was a lot one could learn from him as he brought so many shades to the character that sometimes even he couldn’t visualize as a director. He said that though he only did one film with him, Irrfan was on top of his mind for many characters.

Speaking of New York, he recalled a time when Irrfan Khan was left in tears after he watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s scene. He said that that Irrfan was not on the set when the scene was filmed but when he arrived, he wanted to watch it as everyone was talking about it on the sets of the film. He said that he had tears rolling down his cheeks. Kabir further said that Irrfan had that level of empathy for people and the characters. He bumped into Irrfan one and a half years ago in London and Kabir recalled that the actor looked good and was eating breakfast.

New York, that released in 2009, starred John Abraham, Katrina Kaif and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the leading roles.

