Tiger Shroff shares how he looks on his bad hair days and we love it!

Thanks to the nationwide lock-down, there's no way you could head to a salon and get yourself groomed. For many of our Bollywood stars, family members are turning stylists. We keep seeing posts of how they got really fancy haircuts at home. But looks like Tiger Shroff did not walk that way.

He took to Instagram to share a photo of his 'bad hair' and 'bad beard' days. He looks no less droolworthy though! We in fact think this really suits him. "I think im evolving backwards this quarantine…#baddhair/bearddays," Tiger wrote. Check out his post below.

View this post on Instagram

I think im evolving backwards this quarantine…#baddhair/bearddays @rajendradhole

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 5, 2020 at 5:53am PDT

The actor last appeared in the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. Fans were really looking forward to having a strong dose of action and entertainment merged together, but the film barely ran at the theatres, owing to the ongoing pandemic. Tiger, in an earlier interview, said he really wished the film hit the theatres once again. However, it is now streaming on an OTT platform.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results