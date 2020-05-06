Tiger Shroff shares how he looks on his bad hair days and we love it!

Thanks to the nationwide lock-down, there's no way you could head to a salon and get yourself groomed. For many of our Bollywood stars, family members are turning stylists. We keep seeing posts of how they got really fancy haircuts at home. But looks like Tiger Shroff did not walk that way.
He took to Instagram to share a photo of his 'bad hair' and 'bad beard' days. He looks no less droolworthy though! We in fact think this really suits him. "I think im evolving backwards this quarantine…#baddhair/bearddays," Tiger wrote. Check out his post below.
I think im evolving backwards this quarantine…#baddhair/bearddays @rajendradhole
