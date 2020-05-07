Jimmy Sheirgill regrets not meeting Irrfan Khan in the past few years

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 after a prolonged battle with neuroendocrine cancer. As tributes have been pouring in for the Hindi Medium actor, Jimmy Sheirgill says he regrets not meeting him in the past few years.

In an emotional note, he bid farewell to the actor with whom he worked in five films. "It's going to take time..a long long time ..to get over this loss. Just like it's taking time to come out of this shock. My biggest regret is I couldn't even get to see you once in the last few years, though I tried to. We worked on five films together. My love and respect for you was immense and you knew that.You knew that I was a fan of yours since the first one 'HAASIL'," he wrote.

"It's very hard to come to terms with the fact that you're gone. May the almighty give your family all the strength at this moment..You have inspired and will continue to inspire many like me…RIP Irfan Bhai," wrote Jimmy on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

It’s going to take time..a long long time ..to get over this loss.Just like it’s taking time to come out of this shock.My biggest regret is I couldn’t even get to see you once in the last few years,though I tried to .We worked on five films together.My love and respect for you was immense and you knew that.You knew that I was a fan of yours since the first one ‘HAASIL’.Its very hard to come to terms with the fact that your gone.May the almighty give your family all the strength at this moment..You have inspired and will continue to inspire many like me…RIP Irfan Bhai ..????

A post shared by Jimmy Sheirgill (@jimmysheirgill) on May 6, 2020 at 5:10am PDT

Jimmy Sheirgill and Irrfan Khan worked together in Haasil and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns among other films.

ALSO READ: Film and TV artists to pay tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor through Dard-e-Dil: A Tribute to the Legends event

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results