Swwapnil Joshi who played Kush in Uttar Ramayan says Mahabharata and Ramayana cannot be recreated 

DD National has been retelecasting old popular shows from the 80s and 90s ever since the lockdown has started. Now, after Ramayan, the channel has started telecasting Swwapnil Joshi starrer Luv Kush's Uttar Ramayan. In the show, actor Swwapnil Joshi essayed the character of Kush as a cute kid.

In an interview with a daily, Swwapnil Joshi spoke about his memories associated with the show. He said that it is the most profound character that he has played till date and it was his first character. Swwapnil was nine at the time of shooting the show. Now, he has kids of that age. Now, watching the show with his kids he feels like his childhood has returned.

Speaking about the impact of Ramayan and Mahabharat on DD National, Swwapnil said Ramayan holds a special place in people's hearts. He further said that back then there was only one channel and nothing much to watch either. He also said that Ramayana and Mahabharata cannot be recreated. Swwapnil further said that Ramayan and Mahabharata are still recalled for their dialogues, characters, writings, depiction and emotions and nothing can beat its grandeur.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ramayan’s Lakshman, aka Sunil Lahri REVEALS that he once found an 8-foot-long cobra in his makeup room’s bathroom

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results