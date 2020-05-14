Anil Kapoor Kapoor remembers his ‘James’ Rishi Kapoor, shares a happy memory

Actor Anil Kapoor, who shares a close bond with Raj Kapoor's family, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo and remember late Rishi Kapoor, his dear friend 'James'.

The photo, featuring Rishi and wife Neetu Kapoor accompanied by Anil and wife Sunita Kapoor, was taken during the launch of Saawariya, which released in 2007. Their respective children Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their Bollywood debut together, with the film, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"Remembering James….Sharing the launch of Sonam and Ranbir’s careers with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life…," Anil wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Remembering James…. Sharing the launch of Sonam and Ranbir’s careers with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life…

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on May 13, 2020 at 12:49am PDT

In an earlier Instagram post, Anil also revealed why he addressed Rishi as James. "The reason I called Rishi Kapoor James was because according to me if there was anyone who looked as good as James Dean it was him…and he loved hearing that from me…he will always be James for me…," he wrote.

Rishi, who was battling cancer for the past two years, breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on 30th April.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results