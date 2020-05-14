Anil Kapoor Kapoor remembers his ‘James’ Rishi Kapoor, shares a happy memory

Actor Anil Kapoor, who shares a close bond with Raj Kapoor's family, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo and remember late Rishi Kapoor, his dear friend 'James'.
The photo, featuring Rishi and wife Neetu Kapoor accompanied by Anil and wife Sunita Kapoor, was taken during the launch of Saawariya, which released in 2007. Their respective children Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their Bollywood debut together, with the film, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
"Remembering James….Sharing the launch of Sonam and Ranbir’s careers with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life…," Anil wrote.
Rishi, who was battling cancer for the past two years, breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on 30th April.
