Pooja Bedi reveals that her kids Alaya and Omar persuaded her to get married again

Pooja Bedi got engaged to Maneck Contractor on Valentine's Day last year. The couple are expected to tie the knot soon. In an interview, Pooja Bedi revealed that it was her children – Alaya and Omar who have been persuading her to get married.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Pooja revealed that her kids have been supportive of her relationships and have liked all the men in her life. However, her previous relationships did not work. She said that Alaya and Omar encouraged her to settle down with someone just like her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala. Farhan is happily married to Laila Khan Furniturewala and has a son named Zaan with her.

Maneck and Pooja dated for a year before they got engaged. The two were in the same school and Maneck was Pooja's senior at The Lawrence School in Sanawar. They reconnected after years on their alumni WhatsApp group.

Announcing her engagement, Pooja had tweeted, “He has literally swept me off my feet… i accepted Maneck Contractor’s proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon. Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm.”

