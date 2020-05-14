EXO’s Baekhyun features in ‘Delight’ mood sampler and we would like to say Have Mercy!

It's the season of comebacks with tons of new music coming our way! After Suho's first solo album that released in March this year, K-pop group EXO's singer Baekhyun is set to make his comeback with his second mini-album called 'Delight'.

The 28-year-old singer has been sharing teaser images for the upcoming album and well, they are absolutely stunning. On Wednesday, May 13, the group's official Twitter handle shared mood sample 'sensual' version from the concept photoshoot. Dressed in all white with an undercut look, Baekhyun looks stealing hearts in the video. All we would like to say – HAVE MERCY, BYUN BAEKHYUN!

'Delight', the mini-album, will consist of seven tracks and is set for May 25.

In 2019, Baekhyun made his solo debut with his R&B album 'City Lights' with 'UN Village' as the title track. As a group, EXO made their comeback last year with 'Obsession' as their title song.

백현 BAEKHYUN The 2nd Mini Album [‘Delight’]

????2020.05.25. 6PM (KST)

????백현이 신곡 'Candy'로 사탕 같은 달콤한 음악 선물을 가지고 돌아왔습니다!????

트렌디한 멜로디와 위트 있는 가사가 돋보이는 퓨쳐리스틱 R&B 장르 신곡 'Candy'!

5월 25일 오후 6시에 만나보세요!????❤#백현 #BAEKHYUN #엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO #Delight #Candy pic.twitter.com/KbVvW5DMgv

????엑소 백현 두 번째 미니앨범 ‘#Delight’, 켄지·디즈·마이크 데일리·스테레오타입스 등 글로벌 히트메이커 대거 참여!????

백현의 다채로운 매력을 여러 가지 맛의 사탕에 빗대어 표현한 곡 ‘Candy’를 5월 25일 오후 6시에 함께 들어요!????????❤#백현 #BAEKHYUN #엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO #Candy pic.twitter.com/jNGXy8ULHS

BAEKHYUN 백현 'Delight' Mood Sampler #Sensual Ver.

