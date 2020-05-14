Rakul Preet Singh had allotted one month for last leg of films with Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham

India is in lockdown since March 18 amid Coronavirus pandemic. This has led to the production of films and TV being halted indefinitely. As it's unclear when the situation will be stable enough for film shootings to resume, celebrities are using the free time to invest in other things. Rakul Preet Singh reveals that she had allotted one month for two of her films – one with Arjun Kapoor and another one with John Abraham titled Attack.

Rakul stated that she had only one week of shoot left for the yet-untitled film with Arjun Kapoor. They were to head to Europe in March and their tickets were booked way in advance. The film was scheduled for July release. She further said that Arjun Kapoor was spontaneous and kept the environment fun on set and that there was no ice to break, the first time they met.

She was also set to start shooting with De De Pyaar De co-star Ajay Devgn on a new project. It was supposed to begin in April. Rakul Preet Singh was also supposed to shoot with Sidharth Malhotra. But, now she doesn't know when the projects will begin.

