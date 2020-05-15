 Rohit Roy feels like actors might forget acting by the end of the lockdown. Here's why

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, film and TV actors have been sitting at home and engaging with their fans through social media. Most of them have taken a liking towards household chores like cooking, cleaning baking, etc. Some are even discovering new hobbies like poetry, painting and singing.

While fans are enjoying seeing this other side of their favourite celebrities, actor Rohit Roy feels that by the end of the lockdown actors will forget to act.

The actor took a dig at all the cooking, work out and cleaning videos posted by celebrities and tweeted, "The amount of cooking, cleaning, baking, training, hair styling, even poetry n singing n other blah n blah videos our actors are putting out daily, I fear they will forget how to act … Not that we had a treasure trove of talent to begin with."

The amount of cooking, cleaning, baking, training, hair styling, even poetry n singing n other blah n blah videos our actors are putting out daily, I fear they will forget how to act … Not that we had a treasure trove of talent to begin with! ????

— Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) May 14, 2020

On the other hand, actor Rohit Roy has been using his social media to share throwback photos. He has also been suggesting people on what to watch online during the lockdown.

He also expresses gratitude towards the police force and health workers who have been working day in and day out to save people from this pandemic. Apart from that, Rohit recently praised actor Sonu Sood, who had arranged transport for stranded migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

