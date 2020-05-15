Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan misses his friends and cancelled graduation trip in this TikTok video

Acting seems to be running in the blood of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s kids. After Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan might as well make it to the film industry soon. He has inherited good looks and has an uncanny resemblance to his father. He often shares hilarious TikTok videos and has gained quite a following for himself.

In the latest video, he is making fun of his cancelled trip and graduation ceremony while lip-synching to the song ‘Young, Dumb and Broke’. A message reads, “When you and the lads think the grad trip could still happen and everything is paid for.”

He shared the video with the caption that read, “Just want to believe it’s true… oh maybe I am a simp…. #fyp.”

While we aren’t sure whether Ibrahim will follow the career path like Sara Ali Khan, he surely has become an internet favorite. Sara often shares videos with him especially their ‘knock knock’ jokes.

