Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Irrfan Khan – Manoj Bajpayee starrer aborted

Tigmanshu Dhulia who directed Irrfan Khan in one of his best film Paan Singh Tomar was all set to collaborate with his favourite actor all over again when death made other plans. Dhulia’s proposed film with Irrfan was the story of two friends growing old together. It was originally titled Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari.
It was the story of two friends and their relationship over a period of 35 years. Manoj Bajpayee and Irrfan Khan were cast as the older avatars of the buddies whereas Amit Sadh and Vidyut Jamwal were to play the younger versions of the same characters.
