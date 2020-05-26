Sonu Sood has a hilarious response to a twitter user who asked for his help to visit liquor shops

All set to make a shift in the lives of hundreds of migrants in Mumbai, is actor Sonu Sood who has been organizing transport services to send the helpless, underprivileged migrants home. Sonu has organised multiple bus services which would help them head home and unite with their families in this difficult hour of coronavirus. Sonu has sent more than 12,000 migrants to their houses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Recently, a fan had a unsual demand from Sonu Sood. The Twitter user wrote, "Sonu bhai main apne ghar me fasa hua hu. Mujhe theke tak pahucha do (Brother, I am stuck at my home, please help me reach a liquor shop)."

The actor replied, "Bhai main theke se ghar tak to pahucha sakta hu, zarurat pade to bol dena (Brother, I can help you reach home from a liquor shop, if you need help do tell me)."

Sonu Sood recently donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab. He has also been feeding thousands of underprivileged people alongwith providing meal kits to migrants in the Bhiwandi area during the holy month of Ramadan. Earlier, the talented star had provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces.

