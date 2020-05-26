Khushi Kapoor brings out her sass in her latest makeup tutorial video on TikTok

The app TikTok has become one of the most go-to platforms on social media amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The actors are sharing hilarious videos online to keep their followers entertained. Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is a regular on TikTok and often shares makeup tutorials.
Taking to her account, Khushi recently shared a summer dewy makeup tutorial with a very sassy narration playing the background. Glossy eyes, nude lips, and highlights round her makeup look as she opted for beach curls.
Khushi Kapoor is 19 years old who has been studying at New York Film Academy. Currently, she is staying at her residence with her family in Mumbai.
