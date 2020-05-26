Jackky Bhagnani organises 6 am narration for Akshay Kumar and team Bell Bottom to finalise the script

Necessity is the mother of invention. This morning Jackky Bhagnani shared a photograph of what was obviously a zoom call with actor Akshay Kumar, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani, director Ranjit Tiwari, producer Nikkhil Advani and writer Aseem Arora.

Jackky's message along with the photo revealed the entire story. He has recently been at the forefront in putting together most of his production house Pooja Entertainment's projects. Jackky's tweet read, "My definition of a perfect morning. It was great to organise this 6 am #BellBottom narration with @akshaykumar Sir. What a fab script @ranjit_tiwari @aseem_arora. We are all set – haina @nikkhiladvani. Dad @vashubhagnani we have never had such an early morning together."

My definition of a perfect morning. The final #BellBottom narration with @akshaykumar Sir. What a fab script @ranjit_tiwari @aseem_arora . We are all set – haina @nikkhiladvani . Dad @vashubhagnani we have never had a 6am meeting together! ???? @honeybhagnani

Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar in the lead was announced earlier this year and from this announcement, it seems all is on course. Well, all we can say is that Jackky and the team of Bell Bottom are ensuring that the show must go on.

