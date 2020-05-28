Salman Khan’s Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai to now release in Aamir Khan’s slot in December?

Is Salman Khan now looking at releasing his Eid 2020 release Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai for Christmas, the slot that is traditionally reserved for Aamir Khan?
Aamir’s Christmas release Laal Singh Chaddha is unlikely to be ready on time, considering the Corona crisis. It is quite likely that Salman may take over the Christmas slot with his delayed Eid release.
