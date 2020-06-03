Alaya F shares an assortment of tips to stay productive in the first video of her #AlayaAF series!

The girl of the moment Alaya F is renowned for her spectacular debut in the film Jaawani Jaaneman where she shone through at the forefront. Alaya garnered tons of appreciation and admiration from the audience which is also evident from her huge number of followers on social media. This perilous time of the lockdown caused by the pandemic brings upon the people boredom, mental imbalance, and a lack of motivation as people are restrained at their homes. However, actress Alaya F takes to her social media and saves the day in her own authentic and adorable way!

Recently, the actress posted a video where she gave the viewers 6 tips on staying productive and motivated! She posted the video with the caption, "Tips And Tricks To Stay Productive And Motivated Staying productive and occupied has really helped me and my mental health during this lockdown. But being productive hasn’t always been easy! Here’s some tips and tricks I’ve picked up.. I hope they help you!♥ If you’re feeling the need to be productive, watch this! If not, go watch Money Heist because I’m really enjoying it right now????♥️ you do you!♥️"

On the work front, Alaya will next be seen in Pooja Entertainment’s untitled next and Stree Rog Vibhaag with Ayushmann Khurrana.

