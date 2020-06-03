Shehnaaz Gill admits she can’t speak English, in hilarious video

Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi actor enjoys a strong fan base, and her cuteness is one of many reasons. Above everything else, we are going to remember her adorable chemistry with housemate Sidharth Shukla!

Now, we got our hands on a recent video wherein Shehnaaz tries her best to speak in English but fails. She has no qualms in admitting that her English is bad. She begins with 'hello friends' and bursts out laughing. Her friend, who was taking the video, is heard saying, "how many times do I teach this girl to speak properly". Shehnaaz says she has great difficulty in pronouncing English words. "Yaar, I don't know to speak English. Every time I try my tongue slips and I can't articulate words," she says. Watch the video below.

Shehnaaz, who has appeared in a few Punjabi films, soon signed TV reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after Bigg Boss 13 came to an end. Over the years, the actor has also appeared in many music videos, and recently collaborated with Sidharth for a Hindi romantic track titled Bhula Dunga.

