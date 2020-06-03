Himanshi Khurana’s Instagram stories leave fans wondering if things are okay with Asim Riaz

June 3, 2020

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have still not commented on their engagement rumours. The duo has been dating since their Bigg Boss 13 days and were frequently spotted together on outings. Asim Riaz left no stone unturned to woo Himanshi Khurana on the reality show and even asked the big question after she re-entered the house. After a lot of discussion, they decided to date before they tied the knot.

However, it looks like things aren’t all that well with AsimAnshi. Even before this, Himanshi has posted a cryptic tweet about heartbreak a few days after she posted a lovey-dovey picture with her beau, Asim. Now, Himanshi’s recent Instagram stories have left fans wondering if there’s trouble in their paradise. From posting a quote about a woman’s opinion to raising a voice, the fans aren’t sure what Himanshi’s posts mean.

