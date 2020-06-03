Urvashi Rautela seems to miss the beach life, shares picture posing in an orange bikini

Urvashi Rautela has been going through the archives from her photoshoots by the sea. During the lockdown, Urvashi has been treating her fans with old photos and videos of herself.

In her latest post on Instagram, she shared a picture of herself posing on the beach in a bright orange bikini. Sharing the sizzling picture, Urvashi wrote, “Your way of living is no longer available."

View this post on Instagram

Your way of life is no longer available ???????? @vikram_bawa . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ????????Actor???????? (@urvashirautela) on Jun 3, 2020 at 1:17am PDT

Apart from her old beach photos, the actress has also been sharing her dance videos. Recently, she shared a video, where she went into her Beyonce mode. In the Instagram video, Urvashi can be seen dancing on the popular track “Savage”, dressed in a yellow hoodie and black pants. “BEYONCE MODE ON shot this a month back… been super obsessed with savage since past 2 months haha,” she wrote along with the lyrics of the song as a caption.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela donates Rs. 5 crores earned from her dance masterclass towards the aid of COVID-19

