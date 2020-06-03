Urvashi Rautela seems to miss the beach life, shares picture posing in an orange bikini

Urvashi Rautela has been going through the archives from her photoshoots by the sea. During the lockdown, Urvashi has been treating her fans with old photos and videos of herself.
In her latest post on Instagram, she shared a picture of herself posing on the beach in a bright orange bikini. Sharing the sizzling picture, Urvashi wrote, “Your way of living is no longer available."
Your way of life is no longer available ???????? @vikram_bawa #love #UrvashiRautela
A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ????????Actor???????? (@urvashirautela) on Jun 3, 2020
