Kartik Aaryan reveals why he would like to marry someone like Deepika Padukone 

If you are a Bollywood buff, you might have noticed that Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone often have fun social media banter. In fact, when Kartik Aaryan was promoting his film Pati Patni Aur Woh in December, Deepika had requested him to teach her the hook step of the song ‘Dheeme Dheeme’. The two went on to have a small dance session outside Mumbai Airport. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik further revealed how big a fan he is of the actress.

During a live Instagram session with us, Kartik Aaryan was asked by a fan as to what kind of person he would like to get married to. Responding to the question, Kartik said, "Someone like Deepika Padukone. One who shows off her husband proudly."

Another fan asked him whether he will share screen with Katrina Kaif anytime soon. "I actually look better with DP(Deepika Padukone) also. Will you find our pairing interesting as well? You answer this. Please manifest this into the universe that I do a film with DP,” he responded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Before the lockdown, he was shooting for Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan admits constant online TROLLING breaks his mother’s heart

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results