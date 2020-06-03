Veteran actor Ranjeet tries to match up with his daughter as they dance to Mehbooba

Veteran actor Ranjeet shared a video of himself dancing to the popular song 'Mehbooba' from Sholay (1975) with his daughter. The actor who is nearing 80 can be seen dancing enthusiastically in the video.

In the video, shared by actor Ranjeet, he can be seen following his daughter's steps inside a gym. Both are seen dancing happily with great enthusiasm. "Nearing 80 yrs, only my daughter can make me dance (on her fingers)," he wrote while sharing the video.

Nearing 80 yrs, only my daughter can make me dance (on her fingers)

Tiger Shroff, who himself is a great dancer, was amazed by the video and commented, "Amazing Goli uncle. Looking great!" followed by a heart emoji. Responding to him, Ranjeet wrote, "@tigerjackieshroff chacha to tumhara hi hu," followed by a wink eye emoji.

Ranjeet is one of the most popular Hindi film villains and was at his peak in the 70s and 80s. He has also featured in television shows and Punjabi films. The actor was last seen in the film Housefull 4.

