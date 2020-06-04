Video: Kartik Aaryan opens up about the latest update on Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in his first Dharma film with Dostana 2 that also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in lead roles. In the wake of Coronavirus, the shoot had to be stopped mid-way and the team is restless to get back on the sets. The film had already gone on floors a couple of months before the lockdown was imposed and Kartik Aaryan spoke about the recent developments of the film in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama.

He says, “Dostana 2 also had to be stopped mid-way. We had shot half of it and I’m honestly dying to shoot that film. The entire team and the energy on sets, I’m missing it a lot. Everyone, including Collin, Janhvi, Lakshya, even Karan, all of us really want this film to go on floors soon. So that’s the latest on Dostana 2. I have extra grudges with Coronavirus because Dostana 2 is my first Dharma film and it got paused.”

Watch the entire segment, right here.

Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in an untitled action film after he wraps Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

