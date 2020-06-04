Suhana Khan enjoys the rain with mother Gauri Khan from the balcony of Mannat, see photos

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan returned from New York in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, and has been spending the lockdown period with her parents and brother AbRam Khan in Mumbai. Time at home is always special, especially for those who are usually far away from near and dear ones.

The monsoon is approaching in Mumbai and due to a predicted cyclonic storm, it is already raining in most parts of the city. We came across a few photos of Suhana and her mother Gauri Khan, enjoying the cool weather from their balcony. The two, dressed in comfortable home clothes, are seen sitting at their balcony around a coffee table, and sipping tea as they exchange a conversation. Check out the photos below.

Exclusive: Enjoying 1st rain with mum???????? #suhanakhan

Suhana, who has keen interest of becoming an actor, is presently studying films at a New York college. She also celebrated her 20th birthday a few weeks back, at home.

