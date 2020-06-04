Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and other Bollywood celebrities mourn Basu Chatterjee’s demise

The legendary director Basu Chatterjee passed away earlier today. Reportedly, he passed away due to age-related ailments at the age of 93. He was also a screenwriter who made a name for himself in the regional industry with his Bengali films.

The filmmaker was cremated today at 2 pm in Santacruz in Mumbai. Several Bollywood stars took to social media to mourn the loss of Basu Chatterjee. Some celebrities who have had the fortune to work with him also shared some wonderful memories they shared with the filmmaker. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media to give his condolences.

Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2020

Really sorry to hear the sad news of Basu Chatterjee passing away. My heartfelt condolences to Basuda's family and friends. His contribution to Indian Cinema will always be remembered. ????

— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 4, 2020

बासू दा आपकी बहुत याद आएगी।We will miss you Basu Da! Your simplicity in your persona and in your cinema. Om Shanti. ???????????? #BasuChatterjee pic.twitter.com/5anKo6lLnR

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 4, 2020

T 3552 – Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss .. ????

.. in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan'

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2020

Condolences on passing away of Basu Chatterjee. He leaves behind a unique legacy of films with stories of simple everyday characters told with mix of humour and emotion. #RIPBasuChatterjee

— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 4, 2020

Goodbye Dada ???? He told stories about you and me (Remembering Basu Chatterjee) (Ld) https://t.co/zLRjNV5t8h

— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 4, 2020

No one did slice of life films better than you Basu Da, thank you for enriching our lives. RIP #BasuChatterjee

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 4, 2020

Never got tired of watching sir Basu Chatterjee’ films over & over again , as a growing cinema lover in my teens & this love shall continue forever…a path-creator & an inspiration ! Rest in peace, Sir???????? #Basuchatterjee

— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) June 4, 2020

A director who was always ahead of his time.. Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace ???????? pic.twitter.com/QShAojouPJ

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 4, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away.A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP pic.twitter.com/tAN5vaTZiY

— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 4, 2020

Basu Chatterjee began his career as an illustrator and cartoonist with the weekly tabloid Blitz, published in Mumbai. He made his directorial debut with Sara Akash. Chatterjee also directed two episodes of the television shows Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani for Doordarshan. He directed several hit films like Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Chitchor, among several others.

