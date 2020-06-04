Taimur takes Saif Ali Khan’s fatherly phrase quite literally; Kareena Kapoor shares image

Kareena Kapoor who is spending the lockdown with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur often shares pictures of the two showing what they are up to. In her recent post, Kareena Kapoor showed how Taimur took one of Saif’s fatherly phrases quite literally.
Kareena shared two pictures of a very happy Taimur lying on his father's back with his arm spread out. Saif Ali Khan can be seen lying on his stomach on a mat on the floor. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Saif said, "I always got your back"… Tim took it literally."
View this post on Instagram
Saif said, "I always got your back"… Tim took it literally ????❤️ . #FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Jun 3, 2020 at 11:42pm PDT
A few days back, Kareena had posted a picture of Saif giving Taimur a haircut, as the latter sat patiently to get a new look. Sharing the image, Bebo wrote, “Haircut anyone?”
View this post on Instagram
Haircut anyone? ????????♀️????
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on May 2, 2020 at 4:58am PDT
