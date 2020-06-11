Amitabh Bachchan arranges flights and helps over 700 migrants stuck in Mumbai

The Bollywood celebrities have been lending out helping hands and supporting the migrants stuck in Mumbai to help reach their hometowns. The lockdown has been really difficult for the daily wage earners and some of them have even lost their lives trying to walk hundreds of kilometers to reach their destination. Actors like Sonu Sood and Amitabh Bachchan have come out as saviours trying to arrange transportation facilities for them.

With the domestic flights in motion, Amitabh Bachchan has arranged for flights to help over 700 migrants stuck in Mumbai to reach their hometowns in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. Four flights have already left yesterday and there are reports that two more flights are scheduled to take off today. Migrants were happy to have received the help from the superstar and were grateful to be going back home after months.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra, and Jhund.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan praises Divya Dutta’s poem; the actress is over the moon

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results