Amitabh Bachchan arranges flights and helps over 700 migrants stuck in Mumbai

The Bollywood celebrities have been lending out helping hands and supporting the migrants stuck in Mumbai to help reach their hometowns. The lockdown has been really difficult for the daily wage earners and some of them have even lost their lives trying to walk hundreds of kilometers to reach their destination. Actors like Sonu Sood and Amitabh Bachchan have come out as saviours trying to arrange transportation facilities for them.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra, and Jhund.
