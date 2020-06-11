Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame Shubhangi Atre was offered Bigg Boss 14, but denied due to this reason

Shubhangi Atre has been killing it with her role in the sitcom, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and her fans just can’t seem to get enough of her. Her peculiar accent and punchline has become quite the household phrase and has become one of the favourite memes. The role was however played by Shilpa Shinde before her, who has won Bigg Boss after her exit from the show.

In a recent interview with a portal, Shubhangi Atre revealed that she was offered Bigg Boss 14 but she decided not to opt for it. Explaining her reasons, Shubhangi said that she is committed to the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain right now and is not available for Bigg Boss. She cannot ditch her producers and channel at any cost. She further said that she’s not ready to fight and abuse at least for now, she can’t say anything about the future.

