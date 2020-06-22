“Only he knows what problems he was going through,” says Shehnaaz Gill on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise 

Shehnaaz Gill shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She amassed a huge fan following during her time in the reality Television show. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz Gill spoke about what she felt about the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“When I heard, I was shocked that such a good looking, talented man is gone. We don't know what was happening with him or why he did it because only he knows what problems he was going through or what he was not being able to bear. They say that he was in depression for 6 months, so we don't know what was troubling him everyday. So I cannot comment on that. Maybe, he was going through a bad phase,” she said.

However, Shehnaaz said that he should have spoken to his family and friends and shared what was troubling him. “ But I can say that he should not have taken the step of suicide, he should have looked for a solution. Like he should have spoken to his family and friends and shared with them and stopped these thoughts that he had in his mind, at least for his family and fans. He is a very young man and I felt that he should not have gone. Everybody felt sad. So what happened is very wrong. I open YouTube or Tik tok and I see him and he is in every other place. Like I feel that 'Why did this happen? It should not have happened? If he was my friend, I would have stopped him' I get such thoughts in my mind,” she said.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, in his apartment in Mumbai. There was no suicide not found and the police are currently investigating his death.

