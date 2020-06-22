Arbaaz Khan reacts to Abhinav Singh Kashyap’s allegations that Salman Khan’s Being Human was created to clean his image

Actor Salman Khan has been making headlines for various reasons these past few days. One of the reasons is his fallout with Dabangg director Abhinav Singh Kashyap as the latter has made several accusations against the Khan brothers. He has alleged that they bullied him which led him to not go ahead with Dabangg 2. In his latest post, the director claimed that Being Human was created to clean Salman Khan’s public image.
Arbaaz Khan reacted to the allegations and stated to a daily that they have taken legal action against him. They have also complained to the film association. They have decided to take this route instead of getting in a fight. He added that they are following the best way to handle this. As per reports, they have filed a defamation case against Kashyap.
