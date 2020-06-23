 Mahesh Bhatt’s recent tweet about dying men gets him trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons

Mahesh Bhatt recently became the hot topic on Twitter after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Even though the police are investigating the case, the netizens have been blaming him for the 34-year-old actor’s untimely demise. If the reports are to be believed, Mahesh Bhatt was the one to ask Rhea Chakraborty to vacate Sushant’s apartment after he started hearing voices.

Mahesh Bhatt’s recent tweet on dying men thinking funny was one of Tad Williams infamous quotes. The filmmaker posted it with a picture of a skeleton and the netizens have been calling it distasteful and shameful. The tweet reads, “Dying men think of funny things – and that's what we all are here, aren't we? Dying men?”

Take a look at it.

Dying men think of funny things – and that's what we all are here, aren't we? Dying men? pic.twitter.com/9AMMFdghkn

— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 22, 2020

