 Mahesh Bhatt’s recent tweet about dying men gets him trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons

Mahesh Bhatt recently became the hot topic on Twitter after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Even though the police are investigating the case, the netizens have been blaming him for the 34-year-old actor’s untimely demise. If the reports are to be believed, Mahesh Bhatt was the one to ask Rhea Chakraborty to vacate Sushant’s apartment after he started hearing voices.
Take a look at it.
Dying men think of funny things – and that's what we all are here, aren't we? Dying men? pic.twitter.com/9AMMFdghkn
— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 22, 2020
What are your views on this tweet by Mahesh Bhatt? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.
