Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan with a throwback photo

Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan celebrated his birthday yesterday, and Ayushmann Khurrana did some nice wordplay while wishing him on social media.

He took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the sets of Andhadhun. We can see the actor seated on a chair in front of a piano, dressed as his character while Raghavan stands behind him, holding a gun. "Happy bday Sriram sir. So when are we “shooting” next? Ahem," Ayushmann wrote. That question is on everyone's mind, we guess!

Happy bday Sriram sir. ???????????? So when are we “shooting” next? Ahem.

Andhadhun, which also starred Radhika Apte and Tabu in other roles, was widely loved by the audience and the critics alike, and went on to win nearly 15 awards in various categories, 3 of them being National Awards.

Ayushmann's last film, Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, recently released on a leading OTT platform. Prior to that, the actor was seen in Hitesh Kewalya's same-sex love story Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

